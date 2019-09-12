|
|
William A. Burney Jr., 87, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 1st, at his Florida home, after a short illness.
He was born in Renovo, Pennsylvania, in November 1931, to the late William A. Burney Sr. and Velma M. Bràyer.
He is survived by one brother Joseph Burney (wife Linda) and a sister Jane Comito.
He married Jean M. Bryson in August 1957. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
He has one son David A. Burney (wife Kim) and one daughter Susan R. Rayment (husband Phil).
He worked hard at keeping up his Erie, Pennsylvania and Florida homes, swimming pool, boat, and keeping his wife happy. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. More recently, he loved sitting on his lanai in Florida watching the horses and wild life, as well as driving around in his golf cart. He was a great husband, father, and role model.
Arrangements were handled by Baldwin Brothers A Funeral & Cremation Society. His final wish was to have his ashes scattered in the field behind his home so he could run with the horses.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 12, 2019