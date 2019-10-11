|
William A. Jenks, age 76, of Erie, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on March 30, 1943, a son of the late George D. and Anne Thiel Jenks.
William was a 1961 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an Inspector for General Electric, Building 64 Aerospace Division, where he retired from in 2000, after 35 years. William was a bowler, golfer and fisherman and enjoyed camping, Western movies and Elvis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marjorie Howard Jenks; two daughters, Kiersten Mikowski (Jason) and Kelly Jenks; grandchildren, Emily and Ellie Mikowski and Courtney and Carly Turbaczewski; and his brother, Richard Jenks (Beverly). William will be missed by his dogs, Samantha, Lacey, Bailey and Sydney.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of service, with full military honors, at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the , 3025 French St., Erie, PA 16504.
