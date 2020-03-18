|
|
William A. "Butch" Straub, age 73, of Erie, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born in Erie, on May 2, 1946, son of the late William and Myrtice Straub.
Butch was a 1964 graduate of Academy High School. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, doing two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a Merchant Seaman with Erie Sand and Gravel for 40 years, until his retirement. He and his wife owned Straub's Tax Service for 30 years. Butch was a member of the Grandview Alliance Church, Lawrence Lodge #708 F&AM, and the Zem Zem Shriners, He was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed playing golf. Butch and his wife enjoyed traveling to wherever it was warm in January.
Butch is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kristina Bielak Straub; three daughters, Michelle Kenney (Lawrence), Laurie Straub, and Andrea Straub; two sons, Brian Dewey and Michael Dewey; one sister, Maureen Foos; 12 grandchildren, James, Kasie, Joseph, Marinna, Nico, Alexis, Madison, and Caden Kenney, Lauren Johnson (Keenan), and Kayla, Breanne and Deja Straub; five great-grandchildren, Da'Vontae, Jayden, Anthony, Mila, and Xyla, and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
The family encourages friends to use their discretion as the family gathers at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m., conducted by Rev. John Hall, followed by Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. A private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Alexandria, VA 22202.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 18, 2020