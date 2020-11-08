1/1
William A. Wittenberg
1944 - 2020
William A. Wittenberg, age 76, of Wesleyville, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born in Erie on March 10, 1944, son of the late William and Catherine Wittenberg.

Bill was a graduate of Wesleyville High School. He then entered the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. Bill was the recipient of many medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Joint Service and Air Force Commendation Medals with one Oak Leaf Cluster. He was in the Air Force for 26 years, retiring at the rank of Master Sgt. Bill received his Master's Degree from the University of South Alabama. He was a well-known Wesleyville resident where he had previously served as the first Borough Manager. He was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 and the Wesleyville Area Museum of Armed Forces Small Boats. Bill has been active in education and training as the Special Project Coordinator for the Foster Care To Success Program.

Bill is survived by three children, William P. Wittenberg, Jennifer Fisher (Karl) and John Wittenberg; two stepchildren, Pam Hand (Phil) and Steven Dicks (Kelly); four grandchildren, Austin, Thomas, William and Sarah Fisher; and four step-grandchildren, Autumn and Anthony Hand, and Georgia and Maggie Dicks.

Family and friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Full Military Honors will be held at his interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family has established the Bill Wittenberg Scholarship to help foster youth succeed in college and life. Donations may be sent to www.fc2success.org or to Liberty House for Veterans, c/o EUMA, 1033 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
