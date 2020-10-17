1/1
William Albert Wojtecki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William Albert Wojtecki (New Port Richey, Florida), born in Erie, Pennsylvania, who passed away on October 10, 2020, at the age of 80, leaving to mourn family and friends.

Will be having a Celebration of Life get together when appropriate.

He is leaving behind his loving wife Patricia A. Wojtecki, his six children William R. Wojtecki, Kathryn A. Fletcher, Steven W. Wojtecki (Jennifer), William A. Wojtecki III (Denise), Elizabeth J. Otero (Pet), and Michael W. Wojtecki, grandchildren Lee Wickles, Tiffany Fletcher, Ashley Malpassi, and Shawn Fletcher, great-grandchildren Cameron Palmaro Emery Palmaro, Amity Malpassi, Liam Wickles, Dakota Wojtecki, and Colt Wojtecki.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved