It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William Albert Wojtecki (New Port Richey, Florida), born in Erie, Pennsylvania, who passed away on October 10, 2020, at the age of 80, leaving to mourn family and friends.
Will be having a Celebration of Life get together when appropriate.
He is leaving behind his loving wife Patricia A. Wojtecki, his six children William R. Wojtecki, Kathryn A. Fletcher, Steven W. Wojtecki (Jennifer), William A. Wojtecki III (Denise), Elizabeth J. Otero (Pet), and Michael W. Wojtecki, grandchildren Lee Wickles, Tiffany Fletcher, Ashley Malpassi, and Shawn Fletcher, great-grandchildren Cameron Palmaro Emery Palmaro, Amity Malpassi, Liam Wickles, Dakota Wojtecki, and Colt Wojtecki.
