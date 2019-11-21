|
William "Bill" A. Miller, Sr., age 93, formerly of Harborcreek, and now of Charlotte, N.C., passed away on Monday morning, November 18, 2019, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1926 in Wildcat, Pa. to the late Arthur and Mary Miller.
He is survived by his daughter Karen Smith and husband Todd of Millcreek, son, Dan Miller and wife Debbie of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter, Pam Seifert and husband Mark of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Virginia McKinley of Clarion; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Miller, son William 'Bill' Miller Jr., and daughter-in-law Jean D. Miller, his sisters Jenny Swartz and Evelyn Fike and brother's Frank Miller and Lee Miller.
Bill was a United States Marine and served during World War II in the Pacific Basin alongside many other brave men and women. After serving our country, he worked at the GE refrigeration division in Erie, then at the Pepsi Cola Company for over 20 years, working in several areas including as the Vice President of Sales, and worked at the Shrine Club in Erie until age 83. He enjoyed watching sports, especially his Pittsburgh Steelers, outside gardening work, and mostly spending time with his bride, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had an awesome sense of humor and he was always in a great state of mind. He was truly a Man of Honor and the Highest Integrity - the Very Best.
A memorial service will be held at University City U.M.C. on December 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel.
There will be an additional memorial service in Erie, Pa. with the date and time to be announced by the family, as soon as possible. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte, PO BOX 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247, or please give online at hpccr.org.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019