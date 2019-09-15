|
William "Bill" Brinager Sr., 88, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home. Bill was born in Painesville, OH, on September 20, 1930, a son of the late William James and Florence Mae (Bradshaw) Brinager. Bill was a clerk at the United States Post Office in Willoughby, Ohio, for 31 years and he worked at the Willoughby News Herald for many years. He was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Bill loved cars, trucks, shooting guns, telling stories, the Cleveland Indians and going to the Indy 500.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Rozine "Rozie" Brinager and his sister, Martha Yankow.
He is survived by five daughters, Donna Ann McLaurin of Peoria, Ariz., Connie Lee O'Toole of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, Sandra Jo Davis and her husband, Drew, of Grand River, Ohio, Janet Sue Kane and her husband, Kevin, of Albion, and Denise Lynn Griffin of Lehigh, Fla., two sons, Michael Alan Brinager and his wife, Dawn, of Chesterland, Ohio, and Bill Mahlon Brinager Jr. of Girard, Pa., three sisters, Leta Cecerre and her husband, Paul, of Wilmington, N.C., Anita Jarvis of Eastlake, Ohio, and Carolyn Harper of Stow, Ohio, and one brother, Henry Brinager of Eugene, Ore., many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Monday from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Harry Johns III officiating. Burial will follow in Albion Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA, 16511. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019