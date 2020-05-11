Home

William Bill Edward Eichenlaub Jr.


1935 - 2020
William "Bill" Edward Eichenlaub, Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Edward Eichenlaub, Jr., 84, of Erie, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 8, 2020, surrounded by his wife, daughters, and all his loved ones.

He was born in Erie, on September 7, 1935, to the late William E. and Ruth (Serr) Eichenlaub, Sr.

Bill was a graduate of Cathedral Prep High School and served in the United States Army and Reserves. He retired from Sanner Office Supply in 1997.

Survivors include his devoted and loving wife, Thelma (O'Brien) Eichenlaub whom he married on August 20, 1960. In addition, he is survived by his six daughters, their husbands, 20 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Jill (Barry) Hixson of Cranberry Twp., Pa. (Jessica, Joshua, JoEllyn and Jaycie); Heidi (Steven) Brenner of Indian Land, S.C. (Danielle, Erin, Artem, Kerri, Logan, Nathaniel, and Christina); Amy (Stephen) Nalepa of Cranberry Twp., Pa. (Ted, Frank, Ben, Davis and Katherine); Ann (Brian) Cancilla of Erie (Brynn and Brayden); Jenifer (Michael) Lesher of Corry (Zachary, Nathan and Nicholas); and Janette (David) Eichenlaub-Bonner of Erie (Garette, Jeremy, Julianna, Collin and Meredith).

In addition to his parents, his sister, Joan (Eichenlaub) Johnson preceded him in death.

Funeral services and burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff of Interim Hospice for their compassion, guidance and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Interim Hospice, 2633 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505 or Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 11, 2020
