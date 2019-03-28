|
|
William "Bill" Francis Liebel Jr., age 82, loving husband, father, and friend, died peacefully on March 19, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born May 21, 1936, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Nies) Liebel.
On September 1, 1958, he married Susanne (Sue) Schodt. This past September they proudly celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Bill graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School (Class of '54) and earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, and an MBA from Gannon College. He served in the U.S. Army as First Lieutenant. After his discharge, he was employed by Zurn Energy Division as an engineer for 36 years. Near the end of his career, he spent five years working for Copes Vulcan. Bill was a long-time member of St. Luke Roman Catholic Church where he served on Parish Council. For many years, he served as Treasurer for EC&EE Federal Credit Union and most recently served on the Board of Directors for Erie Federal Credit Union. He was past President and Lieutenant Governor for the Kiwanis Club of Erie, and past Commodore of Commodore Perry Yacht Club. He enjoyed volunteering and offering his services wherever needed but his greatest joy was working with Habitat for Humanity. When not volunteering, he enjoyed hunting with his family at their camp, boating, fishing and golfing. In his early years, he enjoyed vegetable gardening and would host corn roasts for the neighbors.
In addition to his wife Sue, he is survived by his five children: William (Sara) Liebel of Augusta, Ga., Karen (Pete) Fortebraccio of Erie, Annmarie (Bob) Penvose of New Bern, N.C., Michael (Kelley) Liebel of Littleton, Colo., and Timothy (Cindy) Liebel of Fredericksburg, Va. He was the proud Papa of 12 grandchildren: William, Jordan, and Hannah Liebel, Michael and Joe Haddow, Celia Fortebraccio, Ian and Katie Penvose, Lucas and Elizabeth Liebel, and Tyler and Corinne Liebel. Bill is further survived by his brother Jim (Charmaine) Liebel, brother-in-law, Art (Betty) Schodt, sisters-in-law Carolyn (Bob) Belcaster, Kathy (Jim) Sertz, and Becky Lupo, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Liebel, an infant son, and sister, Janet McFadden.
Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Friday, March 29th from 3-8 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30th at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass that will be celebrated at St. Luke Catholic Church, 421 E 38th St, Erie, PA 16504 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greater Erie Area Habitat for Humanity, 4922 Pittsburgh Avenue, Erie, PA 16509, Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen, 218 E. 11th St, Erie, PA 16503 or, St. Luke Catholic Church, 421 E. 38th St, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 28, 2019