|
|
William "Bill" Joseph Pfadt, age 77, of North East, Pa., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born in Lewisburg, Pa., on February 15, 1943, to the late, Ellen "Bedelia" (Matheis) and Edward F. Pfadt.
Bill graduated from St. Gregory High School and Bryant & Stratton College. He retired from GTE after thirty years of service. He was active on the North East Borough Council for twelve years and was a member of the North East Concord Steppers square dance group. He had such a gentle spirit and was the most kind, soft spoken, humble, selfless, loving, devoted family man and will be missed terribly. He always had a sweet smile on his face and a wonderful sense of humor even when he was going through the most difficult times after experiencing a stroke three years ago. He carried himself with such determination and strength, always remaining positive and was a hero to his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at the family camp, golfing, horse racing, playing cards, and watching the Gannon Knights basketball and North East Grape Pickers sporting events.
His family will miss him dearly, especially his loving and devoted wife, Julia (Davis) Pfadt, who was his best friend and wife for 56 beautiful years. He is also survived by his son, Charles Pfadt of North East and his children, Jeremiah and Nicole Pfadt; his daughter, Kimberly Pfadt (Doug Baker) of Ripley and her children, Corey and Dylan Kramer (Taylor) and Danielle Lanphere; his son, Christopher Pfadt (Licia) of Three Forks, Mont. and their children, Kilah and Aidan; brothers, John Pfadt (Patricia) of Wattburg and Edward Pfadt (Lynda) of Zephyrhills, Fla.; sister-in-law, Alice Davis of North East; great-grandchildren, Carson, Jaxson and Kenley Kramer; many special nieces and nephews; and his favorite grandpups, Hank and Izzy.
Special thanks goes to Bill's family at NovaCare Rehabilitation.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Pfadt; and his brother-in-law, Richard Davis.
Due to the current mandates regulating public gatherings, a mass at St. Gregory's Church and burial service will be performed at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Gregory's Church, 136 West Main Street, North East, or to the .
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020