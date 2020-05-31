William "Bill" Kennedy, 68, of Cranesville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.
Bill was born in Union City, Pa. on December 19, 1951, a son of the late Charles and Harriet (Eastman) Kennedy.
He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1969. Bill was fortunate to be able to "walk to work" every day across the street to the family business, Kennedy's Hardware. The hardware was one of the ways he learned to serve the community by being a "problem solver" for anyone who was working on any type of project. Bill was the 5th generation to own the store and each generation learned by working together. Bill also served his community as a 50-year member and past Chief of the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department. He was extremely proud of his two sons who continue the commitment of service in the department. He enjoyed spending time at the family cottage and helping his sons with any of their projects.
Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janice (Hill) Kennedy, whom he married on August 7, 1976, two sons, Brandon Kennedy and his wife, Lee Anne, and Ryan Kennedy and his wife, Megan, three grandchildren who called him "Poppy", Raylan, Macey and Darren, and two sisters, Kay Vogt and her husband, Myron, and Susan Hamilton and her husband, Bob.
All services will be private by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 302, Cranesville, PA, 16410. The Mattera Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
"It's hard to turn the page when you know someone won't be in the next chapter, but the story must go on." -Author unknown.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.