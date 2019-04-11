|
|
William "Bill" Marchini, age 74, of North East, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born on September 12, 1944, the son of the late Emelio and Elizabeth "Betty" (Jageman) Marchini.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Navy. Bill graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School and Academy High School. Bill formerly owned the Kelly Hotel in Ripley, N.Y. from 1971-1985. He was then the local grocery store manager for 25+ years, serving the community under two ownerships, Elchynski and Sanders, as well as numerous names including Loblaws, Jubilee, and Sander's Market. In both careers, he was a well-liked, well-known face of the town. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and sharing sunsets at the beach amongst friends of his beach community. Bill was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Joseph and the American Legion. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Barbara Abbey and Becky Engel.
He is survived by his children, Chris Marchini (Lisa) of Wexford, Stephen Marchini of North East, Gregory Marchini (Brian Hart) of Long Beach, California, and Wendy Marchini of North East; sisters, Emily DiSanti of Erie and Diane Felice of Erie; grandchildren, Adam, Cameron, Annie, and Molly; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a memorial service, with Full Military Honors, on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A fellowship will follow immediately after at The Brotherhood of St. Joseph, 30 Center Street, in North East, Pa. Officiating the service is Fr. Thomas Brooks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Connection of Pennsylvania at 35 Wilson St., Suite 100 Pittsburgh, PA 15223, //autismofpa.org/, or Riding For The Handicapped of Western Pennsylvania, 9950 Grubbs Road, Wexford, PA 15090, or www.rhwpa.org.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 11, 2019