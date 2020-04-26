|
William "Bill" P. Cserney, age 96, of Erie passed away on April 21, 2020 at LECOM Senior Living. He was born in Erie on November 9, 1923 a son of the late Michael and Mary (Halancsak) Cserney.
Bill was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. After school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Terror during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Bill was part of numerous invasions of Japanese occupied islands including Iwo Jima and Okinawa where the USS Terror fought off suicide bombing attacks for 30 straight days until May 1, 1945 when at 4 a.m., a Kamikazi bomber struck and killed or wounded 137 of his fellow sailors. This incident never left his memory. After the war he worked at Erie Forge and Steel as a timekeeper until his retirement.
Bill was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church. He enjoyed working in his magnificent rose garden and was an avid skier in his earlier years.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Schenker, Helen Mabrey and Elizabeth Schultz, a brother Stephen Cserney, and two nephews, Fred Schenker and David Schenker.
Survivors include a niece Mary Ann Mabrey of Woodlands, Texas and her daughter Alex Mabrey, nephew Michael Mabrey, Fred Schenker's widow Rosalie and sons Mark and Brian of Gettysburg, and a cousin, John Toth, wife Sigma of Erie.
