Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bill P. Johnson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Bill P. Johnson Obituary
William "Bill" P. Johnson, age 90, of McKean Township, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. A lifelong resident of McKean, he was born on October 28, 1928, a son of the late Grant and Ella (Petri) Johnson.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Joan D. (Chaffee) Johnson in 2008; two sisters, Hazel Weidner and Helen Foy and four brothers, Harold, James, Robert and Elmer Johnson.

William proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He was employed with Penn-Brass Copper and later at McKean Elementary School. He was a longtime member of Sterrettania Missionary Alliance Church and enjoyed bowling, gardening and watching sports.

He is survived by two daughters, Beverly Ann Johnson of Erie and Marge P. Miller (Barry) of Wattsburg; one son, Richard Wolfgang (Susan) of West Virginia; six grandchildren, Mandy (Josh) Gwin, Amy Gollmer, Andrew (Katie) Wolfgang, Sarah (Dan) Fitzpatrick, Laura Miller and Michael Miller; five great-grandchildren, Lexie, Bryanna, Joey, Atheena and Joshie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 1:00 p.m.

Interment with full military honors will follow in Sterrettania Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now