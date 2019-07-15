|
|
William "Bill" P. Johnson, age 90, of McKean Township, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. A lifelong resident of McKean, he was born on October 28, 1928, a son of the late Grant and Ella (Petri) Johnson.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Joan D. (Chaffee) Johnson in 2008; two sisters, Hazel Weidner and Helen Foy and four brothers, Harold, James, Robert and Elmer Johnson.
William proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He was employed with Penn-Brass Copper and later at McKean Elementary School. He was a longtime member of Sterrettania Missionary Alliance Church and enjoyed bowling, gardening and watching sports.
He is survived by two daughters, Beverly Ann Johnson of Erie and Marge P. Miller (Barry) of Wattsburg; one son, Richard Wolfgang (Susan) of West Virginia; six grandchildren, Mandy (Josh) Gwin, Amy Gollmer, Andrew (Katie) Wolfgang, Sarah (Dan) Fitzpatrick, Laura Miller and Michael Miller; five great-grandchildren, Lexie, Bryanna, Joey, Atheena and Joshie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 1:00 p.m.
Interment with full military honors will follow in Sterrettania Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 15, 2019