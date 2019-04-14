Erie Times-News Obituaries
William Billy Burckure Obituary
William "Billy" Burckure, 60, of Erie, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home of natural causes. He was born May 14, 1958 in Pittsburgh, Pa., a son of the late Michael and Anna Teaman Burckure.

He was a graduate of Swissvale High School.

Billy worked at the Riverside Inn, West Corporation, and the Station Restaurant.

He was an avid animal lover, especially cats.

He is survived by his dear friends, Susan Marshall of Waterford and Jeff Lombardo of Erie. Billy will be remembered fondly by many.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506 or to Because You Care, Inc., 6041 W Rd, McKean, PA 16426.

The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements.

To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019
