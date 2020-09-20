William C. Falkenberg, age 94, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and formerly of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center in Colorado. He was born on August 8, 1926, in Ballston Spa, New York, son of the late Edna Green and William Falkenberg.
Bill graduated from Ballston Spa High School and was Salutatorian of his class, before joining the Navy in 1943. He was stationed in Bremerton, Washington as a deployment processor for the Pacific Theater. Upon returning home, he worked for the General Electric Company, International General Electric Company in New York City, and finally for General Electric Refrigeration in Erie, Pa. He retired after 43 years of service.
In addition to his parents and an infant great-granddaughter, Margaret Louise Falkenberg, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, the former Elizabeth Bensel, in 2008.
Bill and Elizabeth met as school classmates. They loved to travel together, and had been to England, Europe, and Alaska. Bill and his father were lifelong members of the International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) and Bill held many local offices in the order.
Bill is survived by two sons: Dr. William D. Falkenberg (Marie) of Erie and Robert J. Falkenberg (Karen) of Colorado, four grandchildren: Eileen Hull (Phil) of Georgia, Eric Falkenberg of Montana, Brian Falkenberg (Elizabeth) of Colorado, and Katherine Falkenberg, also of Colorado, one great-grandson, Andrew Davis, of Colorado and two step great-grandchildren: Abigail and Grace Hull, of Georgia.
A family visitation was held in Fort Collins. Bill was laid to rest privately at Laurel Hill Cemetery, with full military honors. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
