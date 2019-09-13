|
William C. Hill, age 67, of Conneaut, died Friday, September 6, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospitals of Erie, Pa.
Bill was born on August 21, 1952, the son of Robert and Helen (Raciborski) Hill.
He was a 1971 Conneaut High School graduate, and went to work on the Great Lakes for a short time and served in the National Guard for several years. He retired from Vesuvius as an "oven tender" in 2011 after 35 years of service.
Bill was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, and the Knights of Columbus #627. He loved to sit and watch the sunsets on Lake Erie. He was a Browns and Indians fan, a history buff, and enjoyed listening to his record collection, and could always remember the record companies. Bill liked to polka and travel. He and his wife Rosemary traveled from the East to West Coast, and the North to South Coast and even visited the Bahamas. He enjoyed listening to WWOW radio station and riding trains, especially steam engines.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James Hill.
Bill is survived by his wife, Rosemary Emery Hill, whom he married on October 25, 1997, daughter Pamela Wright of Geneva, two grandchildren Czesia Wright and Mark Wright, both of Geneva, nephews Ray Lane and Colton Hill and niece Crystal Lane Cane, and several other nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held today, Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Raisian Family Funeral Home, 581 Harbor St, Conneaut.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church with Fr. Philip Miller, of Corpus Christi Parish, officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Bill's memory can be made to Corpus Christi Parish or the APL of Ashtabula County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
