William C. Krajovic, 92, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with family by his side.
Bill was born on December 8, 1927, in Lawrenceville, Pa., son of the late Emerick and Veronica Turak Krajcovic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten siblings and his son-in-law, Gary Kupniewski of Erie.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marjorie A. Litterine Krajovic, his four children, David W. Krajovic (Pat) of Detroit, Mich., Michael W. Krajovic (Lucy) of Lake Geneva, Wis., Marjorie J. Kupniewski of Erie, and Barbara K. Weber (John) of Erie, ten grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Bill loved the outdoors, especially being on the river. As a young man, he canoed 1300 miles down the Mississippi, from Pittsburgh to New Orleans. In 1967, he was selected as a river guide for Senator Robert Kennedy, a young Caroline Kennedy, Secretary of Interior Stuart Udal and James Whitaker, the first American to climb Mt. Everest, on a white water rafting trip down the Hudson River.
In 1953, Bill moved to Greensburg, Pa. and founded Clear-Pane Window Cleaning Company with some ladders, a few buckets and a willingness to work. Two years later, he married Marjorie; from the moment he first saw her, she was the love of his life. They worked together for 50 years and expanded the company to include Associated Cleaning Services. He retired at age 73.
At an early age, Bill quit school to help support the family. He was a self-educated man. Determined to see his children receive a good education, he saved and put all four children through college. He was passionate about how food affects one's health; he enjoyed organic gardening, made cold pressed juices at home and was always willing to share his knowledge about wellness. With a good education and attention to health, his greatest joy was knowing he gave his children and grandchildren a good start for a better and healthier life.
Due to national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, a celebration Mass and interment will be scheduled in Greensburg, Pa. at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Valley School of Ligonier, 153 Lupine Lane, Rector, Pa., or to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Erie, Pa.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 1, 2020