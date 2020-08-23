1/1
William C. Schreckengost
1940 - 2020
William C. Schreckengost, age 80, of Harborcreek Township, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Summerville, Pa., on May 26, 1940, the son of the late William H. and Dorothy (Plyler) Schreckengost.

William was a jack-of-all trades and excelled in electronics troubleshooting and repair. He retired in 2002 from General Electric after serving 33 years in various wiring and electronics test and repair related jobs. Previously he spent many years as an install and repair technician for Chaffee's TVs & Appliances. Self-taught as a teen, he completed a Bell & Howell electronics course as an adult and repaired TVs, radios, and VCRs in his spare time for numerous clients. He was a meticulous record keeper and organizer and enjoyed computers, magazines, cats, birds, lottery, coin collecting, gardening, and dining out.

He is survived by his (estranged) wife, Karen M. (Forsythe) Schreckengost of Erie; daughter, Laurie Schreckengost of Harborcreek Township; son, William K. Schreckengost (Michelle) of Erie; granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth; sister, Jane (Robert) Kinzey of Clarion; two brothers, Henry Schreckengost of Watertown N.Y. and Jack Schreckengost (Donna) of New Holland; two stepbrothers, Thomas Wolfe (Becky) of Summerville and John Wolfe (Jodie) of Corsica; and many nieces and nephews.

After his early retirement he enjoyed a growing bond with his daughter and son. For the past 28 years he would meet with them for dining out every Sunday afternoon.

A private gathering of family will take place at a later time. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
