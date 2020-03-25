Home

William Charles Shettler


1961 - 2020
William Charles Shettler Obituary
William Charles Shettler, age 58, of Fenton, Mich., formerly of Corry, Pa., died Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

William was born August 1, 1961, in Corry, Pa., the son of Robert and Leah (Fitch) Shettler. He was a 1979 graduate of Corry High School in Corry, Pa. He had resided in Michigan for the past 35 years, coming from Pennsylvania. William had been employed by Advance Auto Parts, Rent-A-Center, and Aaron's.

Surviving are: daughters, Sara (Christopher) Smith of Haslett, Mich. and Elisabeth (Kenny) Miller of Fenton, Mich.; grandchildren, Kristina Smith and Jaxon Smith, both of Haslett; father, Robert Shettler of Madison, Ohio; sister, Beth (John) Shimshock of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and brother, Mark (Cathy) Shettler of Erie, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. William was known for having a heart of gold, he will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Leah Shettler.

Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 25, 2020
