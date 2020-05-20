|
|
Mr. William Clair Rupp, age 87, of Blue Ridge, Ga., passed away on May 9, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Assisted Living. Born in Hawley, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles Vernon and Martha Beatrice Waine Rupp.
Mr. Rupp was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Army. He had worked as a pharmacist and District Manager with Eckerd Drugs, founded Lake City Pharmacy in Lake City, Pa. and finished his career with Rite Aid Pharmacy in Erie, Pa.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy L. Rupp; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Deborah Rupp and Alan and Carol Rupp; brothers, Don Rupp and Ron Rupp; grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and wife Maria, Holly and husband Price, Mackenzie and husband Zach and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Vale, Willow and Kase; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with a flag folding and Taps presented by the North Georgia Honor Guard. Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 20, 2020