William Clark Gaston, 92, passed away on September 11, 2019, in Winter Haven, Fla., where he had resided for 32 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Patricia.
Bill was born in Indiana, Pa., on August 28, 1927, to Lorne and Sara Gaston.
He was a CPL in the Korean War. He retired from GE after 42 years. Bill loved to work on cars, hunting, fishing, and especially loved to golf!
He has three daughters, Becky Seib (Rick), Janice Heintz (George) and Lori Gheitanchi. He also has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
We will miss him dearly!
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019