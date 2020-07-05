William D. "Bill" Weidler, 83, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Fairview Manor, following a lengthy illness.
He was born on May 22, 1936 to Donald and Anna (Fobes) Weidler in Greenville, Pa. He graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1954. Immediately following graduation, Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following recruit training at Parris Island, he was stationed in Jacksonville, Fla. for Airman School. He was later stationed in Lakehurst, N.J. as a Parachute Rigger. Following his honorable discharge from the USMC, he returned to Girard and worked at Hays Manufacturing in Erie (now Haysite Mfg.), later working at Zurn Industries in Erie. In 2001, he retired from Industrial Dialelectric, Inc. in Cicero, Ind. as a Chief Process Engineer.
He was a member of the West County Snowmobile Club. As a life member of the Girard American Legion Post #494, he was active as a Drill Sergeant with the drill team, a member of the Honor Guard, Past Commander (1983), and served a term at each officer position. He helped build the Girard Legion Park and passionately served as its president as well.
He was an avid hunter, proud as a peacock with the moose he took down in Canada. If you knew Bill, you knew he loved his four-legged friends like no other. He was husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to so many. Revered, feared, and admired. Loved and gave love. He was a brute force and head of passing out piggles, a soft strength that will be missed by many. "Wild Bill" left his mark no matter where he went. We know he will be doing the same in heaven.
Bill is survived by his wife, Beverly A (Olmstead) Weidler, whom he married on November 29, 1958 in Girard; his sons, William D. Weidler, Jr. (Kelly) and Daniel Weidler (Bonnie McConnell); daughters, Diane E. Weidler, Suzanne M. Rudler (Bob) and Deborah A. Nolan (Matt); grandchildren, Jessica, Dakota, Heather, Austin, Sarah, Adrianne, Neil, Lindsey, Kylee, Lindsay, William, Seth and Shane; as well as six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank "Gene" Weidler, Duane Weidler and Don "Juney" Weidler, Jr.
The Weidler family would like to express their gratitude to the Fairview Manor Staff; the Veterans Administration, and hospice care of UPMC Home Health, for their care of Bill and their family during this difficult time.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 11th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Girard Legion Park, 432 Noble Road, Girard, Pa. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post # 494, 42 Wall St. Girard, PA 16417 and Lake City Fire Department, 2232 Rice Ave. Lake City, PA 16423. Online condolences can be given at www.edderfuneralhome.com
