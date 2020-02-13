|
|
William D. "Dave" Lasher, Sr., formerly of Union City, Pa., died on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Corry Memorial Hospital.
He was born on February 2, 1943, in Union City, Pa., a son of the late William B. and Agnes Martin Lasher.
Dave was raised in Union City and attended Union City schools. He worked for Union City Chair for a short time before working for American Meter in the maintenance department for ten years. He then worked for General Electric in Erie as a welder for fifteen years, retiring in 1985. While at General Electric, Dave was a Union Steward.
He was a member of the Central CB Club and Ham Radio Club. Dave enjoyed hunting and loved Diet Coke.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Lasher; and a brother, John Lasher.
Dave is survived by his wife, Neva Sue McCray Lasher, whom he married on June 29, 1966; a daughter, Tammy Kaczmarek and her husband Matthew of Erie, Pa., two sons, Russell Lasher and William Lasher Jr., both of Union City, Pa.; two sisters, Nancy Burnet of Erie, Pa., and Carol Lasher; and two brothers, Arthur Lasher of Union City, Pa., and Darel Lasher of Cambridge Springs, Pa.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jacob Lasher (Mandy), Sara Maynard (Quentin), Timothy Lasher, Jesika Hagmaier (Adam), Bella Thomas and Kenneth Lasher; and three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 12 noon. Pastor Shannon Hannah will officiate.
Burial will be in Lawn Cemetery, Beaverdam, Pa.
Memorials may be made to Hunt of a Lifetime, 6297 Buffalo Road, Haborcreek, PA 16421.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 13, 2020