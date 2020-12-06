William D. McMahon, 70, of Cranesville, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at UPMC Hamot following a brief illness.
He was born on September 29, 1950 in Erie, Pa., a son of the late Daniel E. and Edna M. (Drury) McMahon.
William graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1968. Upon graduation, he worked at Copes Vulcan in Lake City, holding many positions in his time there. He also worked in Quality Control at Zurn Energy Division in Erie, before returning to and retiring from SPX in McKean in 2012.
A proud "Life Member" of the Lake City Fire Company, he was a past chief and an officer for many years. He was a graduate of the first paramedic training class in Erie County, helping to establish the lifesaving role of paramedics for our area. Bill enjoyed golfing in the summer and in August of 2020, he made his first hole-in-one at Mound Grove Golf Course. During the winter, he enjoyed his many friends at horseshoes as a member of the Outback Ringers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, William Raymond McMahon.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his wife, Nancy, whom he married on August 17, 1973; three sons, William M. McMahon (Rebecca) of Millcreek, Michael E. McMahon of Girard and Gregory D. McMahon (Lindsey) of Portland, Oregon; his grandchildren, Haylee, Michael, Eric and Muriel McMahon; great-grandson, Carter Coy; a brother Daniel E. McMahon (Patty); many nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, especially his special buddy Duncan.
There will be no calling hours or services observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake City Fire Company, 2232 Rice Avenue, Lake City, PA 16423.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard
