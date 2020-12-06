1/1
William D. McMahon
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William D. McMahon, 70, of Cranesville, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at UPMC Hamot following a brief illness.

He was born on September 29, 1950 in Erie, Pa., a son of the late Daniel E. and Edna M. (Drury) McMahon.

William graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1968. Upon graduation, he worked at Copes Vulcan in Lake City, holding many positions in his time there. He also worked in Quality Control at Zurn Energy Division in Erie, before returning to and retiring from SPX in McKean in 2012.

A proud "Life Member" of the Lake City Fire Company, he was a past chief and an officer for many years. He was a graduate of the first paramedic training class in Erie County, helping to establish the lifesaving role of paramedics for our area. Bill enjoyed golfing in the summer and in August of 2020, he made his first hole-in-one at Mound Grove Golf Course. During the winter, he enjoyed his many friends at horseshoes as a member of the Outback Ringers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, William Raymond McMahon.

He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his wife, Nancy, whom he married on August 17, 1973; three sons, William M. McMahon (Rebecca) of Millcreek, Michael E. McMahon of Girard and Gregory D. McMahon (Lindsey) of Portland, Oregon; his grandchildren, Haylee, Michael, Eric and Muriel McMahon; great-grandson, Carter Coy; a brother Daniel E. McMahon (Patty); many nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, especially his special buddy Duncan.

There will be no calling hours or services observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake City Fire Company, 2232 Rice Avenue, Lake City, PA 16423.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved