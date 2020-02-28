|
William David Condon, Sr., 58, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at LECOM at Village Square Lutheran Nursing Home. He was born on April 3, 1961, in Titusville, Pa., to the late Jack Earl and Dorothy Redmore Condon.
William was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Erie, Pa.
He was a member of the graduating class of 1979 from General McLane High school. In 1985, he enlisted in the United States Navy, and in 1987, he was honorable discharged from serving his country, after which he worked for the City of Erie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adoptive mother Mary Ann Crose, and brothers Phil Condon, Mike Condon and Scott Crose.
William leaves to cherish his memory his wife Clarita Condon, two sons William Condon, Jr. and Johnathan Condon, two stepsons Dodgie and Dennis Natividad, six grandchildren, and two best friends Lloyd Cooper and Mike Swabb.
Friends may visit with the family at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3952 Pine Ave., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Pastor Roseanne Oliver eulogizing. Interment will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 with military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Professional Services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 28, 2020