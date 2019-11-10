|
William "Desi" DeSarro passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Bill DeSarro was a genuine and selfless man. He dedicated his entire life to his family and those whom he loved. If you had the pleasure of meeting him, you instantly liked him, but if you knew him, you loved him. He had an infectious laugh and a warm, welcoming demeanor that invited friendship from the moment you met him.
Although he came from humbled beginnings, his intellect and tenacity made him a very successful and self-made man. He never chose to walk the beaten path, but rather to be a trailblazer making his own way. He was a passionate man who loved his family more than anything. He will be profoundly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his two daughters, Angela and Maria DeSarro; as well as his brother, Al "Bruz" DeSarro.
Survivors include the love of his life, Diane (Fisher) DeSarro; his son, Anthony (Julia) DeSarro of Colorado; daughter, Maura Fought (Derek); and his precious grandchildren, whom he loved with all of his heart, Dominic William and Gianna Maria Fought. He is also survived by his brothers, Vincent, Mark and Joe DeSarro; as well as sisters, Mary Ann and Barb DeSarro.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m., with Rev. John Malthaner, at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd.
Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St., Ste 441, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019