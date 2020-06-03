William Donald Koper
1954 - 2020
William Donald Koper of Erie, Pa., entered this world on January 12, 1954 and transitioned from this life surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for and loved.

He was predeceased by his parents Casimir (Larry) and Elizabeth (Pawlak) Koper and by his sister Barbara Root. His English Mastiff, Sir Geoffrey Chaucer, also preceded him in death.

Bill embraced his Polish heritage, his Catholic faith and the core values instilled by his family. He demonstrated daily how to persevere through adversity. His family benefited from his strength of spirit, his humor and his views of the world.

A Gannon University graduate with a degree in Business Management, his career primarily encompassed production/plant organizational duties, most recently at General Electric.

An avid golfer and frequent EDGA amateur golf participant, he won the Lawrence Park Club Championship twice – ten years apart. He also achieved four aces in his golf career. Despite stiff competition from his sons, the yearly July 4th golf challenge had Bill winning handily every summer, in spite of not swinging a club for years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 38 years, Darcy, and his beloved sons Jordan and Jarrett of Erie, Pa., a sister Sally Glance, brothers Larry (Linda) and Ron Koper, his brother-in-law Gary Root, sister-in-law Kym Antonelli, his Goldendoodle Saxxon (Boggy), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the UPMC hospice team of Linda Wilbur, Kathleen Dougherty, Christina Scannell, and James Erdman. The constant love and support shown to the family by the Millcreek Township School District school and staff nurses has been a great source of comfort, as well. Family friends Amy Scalise, Marie Kapsar, Nan Schmude, and Dr. Carmen Pisc show their empathy from near and far. The RCC staff of Nicole Daugherty and Dr. David Seastone treated Bill with dignity, kindness, and respect. However, we cannot forget the Infusion staff on the 6th floor at UPMC Hamot. You are Bill's heroes.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. Erie, PA 16506. Private visitation will be on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5 p.m. until the time of private funeral service at 7 p.m. which can be viewed by the public at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. CDC guidelines will be followed.

A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date secondary to COVID-19. Donations in Bill's honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
JUN
4
Funeral service
07:00 PM
can be viewed by the public at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
June 2, 2020
Darcy, Jordan & Jarrett, I am so sorry to see this today. I hope your good memories of Bill will keep you going during these hard times. He loved you all so much! I loved his sense of humor! Thinking of you. Love, Colleen Kerr
Colleen Kerr
