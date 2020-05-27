Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
William E. Chief Edinger Obituary
William E. "Chief" Edinger, age 82, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1937, a son of the late William Leo and Winifred Denning Edinger.

William worked at Fenestra for 30 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed drag racing and motorcycles. He was a member of St. Ann's R.C. Church/Our Mother of Sorrows Parish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings; Judy, Jean, Richard, Rick, Robert, Tommy, Dave; and four grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Judy Heaps Edinger; four sons, William, Laine (Cathy), Scott (Lisa), Chris (Angie) Edinger; two daughters, Cindy Edinger (Jim Murzynski) and Theresa Edinger; brothers, James and Jerry Edinger, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours, with Covid-19 restrictions, will take place at Dusckas Funeral Home Inc, 2607 Buffalo Rd. on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church.

Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2020
