William "Bill" E. Quashnock, age 86, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at Edinboro Manor, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 30, 1933, in Sykesville, Pa., the son of the late George and Martha Quashnock.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a longtime barber in Erie, known as "Barber Bill" at his shop in the former Marine Bank Building now the PNC Bank Building. He cut hair for many of the top executives in Erie.
He attended Bethel Baptist Church, where he was saved. The Church was so important to both he and his wife, Georgia. God was life.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, birding, and was known to have a green thumb. He grew a palm tree in his basement.
He was preceded in death by one son William "Bill" G. Quashnock in 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Georgia L. Means Quashnock. They had a fairytale life together. Also surviving are one daughter Mary Beth Sederburg and her husband Ian Greenlaw of Decatur, Ill., three grandchildren: Jennifer, Lindsay, and Victoria, three great-grandchildren: Lilly, J.J., and Luke, one sister Shirley Allessi of Sykesville, two former daughters-in-law: Tracy Ball and Michelle McGarvey and one former son-in-law Neil Sederburg.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care given to Bill by Lakeland Hospice, the staff at Edinboro Manor and two caretakers and friends: Nancy Peres and Lisa Balkovic.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, April 12, 2019 (today) from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited there on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. followed by military honors.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2116 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508, or to the family, where they will distribute contributions to various charities which Bill cared about.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2019