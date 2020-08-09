Dr. William E. Watson, 76, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. He was born in Erie, Pa. and graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School in 1961. He earned a BA from Case Western University in 1965 and his MD from the University of Louisville in 1969. He held a private practice, practiced emergency medicine, and worked in public health. William also served in the Navy, in the Florida and Tennessee National Guards, and retired from the Army reserves as a Gulf War Veteran. He was a life-long HAM radio enthusiast and enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.
William is preceded in death by his parents William and Gabriella Watson and his loving wife, Alice M. Watson.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Murry) Turbeville of Panama City, Fla.; his son Michael (Cheryl) Watson of Ashland City, Tenn.; his grandchildren Dorothy Wisniewski of Northfield, Minn.; Brian Wisniewski of Pensacola, Fla.; and Clara Watson of Ashland City, Tenn.
Visitation will be on August 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City, Fla. Service will be on August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. at Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City FL. Burial and ceremonies will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Panama City, Fla.
