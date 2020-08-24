William F. "Ike" Bonnett, age 98, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020
Ike was born in Oil City, Pa., on February 19, 1922, to the late Herbert L. and Anna Buzard Bonnett.
His family moved to Girard when he was five and he attended school at Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School. He worked at Marx Toys for 37 years in the tool room as a tool and die maker, specializing in the grinder. He later worked as a tool and die maker at Automation Devices in Fairview.
Ike was a member of the Springfield Senior Center and the Girard United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees and the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. He also served as Secretary of Sunday School there and was Head Usher at the Church. He was a 50 year member of F & AM Lake City Lodge #147 and was a former member of Western Square Dance with the Crosstrailers. In his free time he enjoyed woodworking and loved creating gifts for his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William H. Bonnett in 2004 and his wife Theresa; sister, Ruth Shaffer; and brothers, John and James Bonnett, and Herbert Bonnett in infancy.
He is survived by his wife, Helen L. Pyle Bonnett, whom he married on June 17, 1945 in McKean; daughters, Kathleen Kunkle and her husband, Timothy of Erie and Tammy Knorr and her husband, John of Girard; grandchildren, Julie Dinger (Jim), Jody Bonnett (Erica), Jennie Johnson, Amanda Henneberry (Nick), Isaac Knorr, Ashley Betcher (Sam), and Allison Till (Matt); eighteen great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. E., Girard, PA 16417. A private service for the family is to be held the following day with Reverend Jim Dinger, Ike's grandson officiating.
All CDC guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Girard United Methodist Church, 48 Main St. E., Girard, PA 16417, and the Visiting Nurse Association 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506
.