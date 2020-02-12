|
|
William F. "Bill" Fahey, age 91, of Erie, was called home to Heaven on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Madera, Pa., on September 15, 1928, a son of the late James and Jane (Krekel) Fahey.
Bill served in the United States Army during the Korean War. At discharge, he returned to work at Griswold Manufacturing Company, where he met the love of his life, Dolores. He later spent 25 years as a locomotive wireman at General Electric until his retirement in 1990.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Ken Merry, great-granddaughter Kenley Merry, great-grandbaby Baby Bergell, his brother James and six sisters Connie, Aggie, Thelma, Clete, Veronica and Mary Pat.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Dolores (Mattes) Fahey and their seven children William Fahey, Jr. (Karen) of Ft. Loramie, Ohio, Robin Fahey (special friend Bob Pillar) of Erie, Karen Merry of Erie, Gretchen Kownacki (Larry) of North East, Virginia Feasler (significant other Michael Rydzewski) of Erie, Phillip Fahey (Reem) of Chicago, Ill., and Michael Fahey (Jamie) of Erie. He leaves behind thirteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was a man of faith who loved his family dearly and treasured his wife as the best part of his life. He never fully realized the sacrifices he made in raising seven children and in leaving his home to accompany his wife to live at Brevillier. His children are eternally grateful to him…and will respect his wish "Don't worry about me, take care of your Mom."
Throughout his years, Bill enjoyed vegetable gardening, caring for the rose bushes, woodworking, reading a good book, family card games, watching TV Westerns and bringing his wife flowers. He loved praying the rosary. He despised washing dishes. In his active days, he had a passion for fishing and helped stock fish in local streams. He enjoyed spending time in his basement retreat, having a favorite beer, visiting with friends at Haggerty's, having Cheerios for breakfast, munching on brownies, and most especially hearing about all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill's family would like to express heartfelt gratitude for the love, care and compassion of the Brevillier community, especially the friends, aides, nurses and staff of Barnabas North and Ball Pavilion.
Friends are invited to call at the St. Barnabas Chapel at Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, on Friday from 2:00 – 4:00 until the time of a funeral mass at 4:00. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brevillier Village Benevolent Fund, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or to Sacred Heart Food Pantry, 816 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 12, 2020