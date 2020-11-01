William "Posie" Flower, born January 31, 1934, died of natural causes on October 23, 2020.
He leaves behind his six children: William Jr., Deanna (Joby), Louann, Rhonda, Nadine (Joe), and Kevin; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty, and a brother, Dennis.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Alice and William, and a brother, Greg.
As a friend of Bill W. for 52 years, his power of example lives on through the many he helped, knowingly and unknowingly. He was an iron worker with the Local 348, a welder, and an artist with an eye for plumb level and true. He loved his family, watching the birds at the feeder from his rocking chair, fishing, being in the woods, good cooking and pie. He will be sadly missed by all. A special thank you to a great sponsor.
A memorial life celebration will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford.
