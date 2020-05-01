|
One of Erie's last commercial fishermen.
William G. "Billy" Schau, Jr., age 56, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at his home, while in the company of his family, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Billy's passing followed a brave and lengthy battle with cancer, which he fought like a rock star. He was born in Erie, on June 8, 1963, son of Helen A. (Swain) Schau and the late William G. Schau, Sr.
Billy was a 1982 graduate of the former Tech Memorial High School. He was a proud, fourth generation Lake Erie commercial fisherman; having learned his craft alongside his beloved father and namesake. Billy's passion for the family business began at an early age; having purchased his first boat, The Zig Zag, during the summer of his eighth grade year using money he earned from gill netting with his Dad. He went on from that first boat to also work on the family boats, the Edithbelle and Doris M. as well as other commercial tugs, the Joanne M. and Big Tony. Most recently, Billy was employed by Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair for 12 years and prior to that, the Erie Shipyards for many years.
In addition to fishing, Billy was also an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time at Hammer's hunting camp on Jackson Hill. He also enjoyed four-wheeling, shooting pool, frequenting his favorite local watering hole, "Bogey's" as well as pleasure boating on his boat, The Instigator.
In addition to his father, William, Sr., "Bill," Billy was preceded in death by a dear friend and fishing buddy, Sammy Irwin.
Besides his loving mother, Helen, Billy is further survived by three children, Sarah E. "Sarbear" Rutkowski, Danielle L. Roach (Jordan) and Donny K. Hadberg (Heather); his former wife, Denice L. Schau; three siblings, Barbara A. Bruno, Melody R. Schau and Christopher C. Schau (Diane); two grandchildren, Ivan and Jayde Roach; a dear cousin and best friend, Rick Hammer (Jean); as well as several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and Jackson Hill, Bogey's and Bayshore Marina friends; as well as his coworkers.
The Schau Family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the entire staff of Interim HealthCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Billy, especially his home healthcare nurse, Diana Hart.
Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Billy will be laid to rest near his father, William, Sr., at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. A public Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life of Billy will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to either , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or – Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
"Buoy ahead…"
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2020