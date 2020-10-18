1/1
William Garwood "Bill" Richardson
William "Bill" Garwood Richardson, 70, of Cambridge Springs passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh. Bill was born in Erie on May 10, 1950, the son of the late Jack Richardson and Marjory Louise Garwood Richardson.

He graduated from McDowell High School with the class of 1968, and entered the U.S. Navy, serving from 1968 to 1974. Bill was a machinist by trade, working for various aerospace industries. He thoroughly enjoyed maintaining his farm (the Garwood Farm), raising beef cattle, gardening, and archery hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Renea Woolery Richardson, whom he married on November 28, 1987; his daughter, Marjory Louise Richardson of Meadville and her children, Dustin Garwood Snyder and Elly Louise Kuczynski; and daughter, Heidi Irene Richardson of Colorado.

Arrangements by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs.

To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
