William "Bill" Garwood Richardson, 70, of Cambridge Springs passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh. Bill was born in Erie on May 10, 1950, the son of the late Jack Richardson and Marjory Louise Garwood Richardson.
He graduated from McDowell High School with the class of 1968, and entered the U.S. Navy, serving from 1968 to 1974. Bill was a machinist by trade, working for various aerospace industries. He thoroughly enjoyed maintaining his farm (the Garwood Farm), raising beef cattle, gardening, and archery hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Renea Woolery Richardson, whom he married on November 28, 1987; his daughter, Marjory Louise Richardson of Meadville and her children, Dustin Garwood Snyder and Elly Louise Kuczynski; and daughter, Heidi Irene Richardson of Colorado.
Arrangements by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs.
