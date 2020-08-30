1/1
William George Bainbridge Sr.
William George Bainbridge, Sr., age 80, of Millcreek, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.

He was born in Erie, on November 22, 1939, a son of the late Theodore and Mildred Becker Bainbridge.

William graduated from Academy High School and went on to serve in the United States Marines.

He worked as a Postal worker for over 37 years.

William loved to travel, enjoyed old movies especially Westerns, reading and was an avid golfer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Charles Bainbridge.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Fohner Bainbridge; two sons, William G. Bainbridge, Jr. and his wife Michele and Daniel B. Bainbridge of Erie; two granddaughters, Jessica Bainbridge and Andrea Trojanovich of Erie; grandson, William Bainbridge III of Erie; two brothers, James Bainbridge and his wife Sandra of Ocala, Fla. and Ted Bainbridge and his wife April of Little York, N.Y.; a sister, Patricia Kilgallon of Ocala, Fla.; a great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Trojanovich; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Military Honors at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
