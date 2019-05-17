|
|
William H. "Bill" Crabb, age 88, of Wesleyville, residing at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born in Erie, on June 25, 1930, son of the late Kenneth and Irene Crabb.
Bill was a 1948 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Bill was a papermaker and then a foreman at Hammermill/International Paper for 34 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Bill had a very deep love for his family. He enjoyed gardening, and was an avid walker with the North Coast Striders. He had walked over 10,000 miles in ten years. Bill also enjoyed hunting, and was a founding member of the Penn-Erie Hunting Club. He will be remembered for his hearty laugh.
Bill is survived by three daughters, Linda Erickson, Cheryl Mann (Neal), and Christine L. Crabb (Gregory Helminski); one brother, Hubert Crabb (Ruth); four grandchildren, Christopher (Kelly), Stephen (Jennifer), and Shaun (Kristyn) Erickson, and Jaret Helminski; ten great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Crabb; son-in-law, Dale Erickson; brother, Kenneth Crabb; granddaughter, Trisha Lewis; and great-grandson, William Henry Erickson.
The family would like to thank the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home for the wonderful care given to Bill these past two years.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Sunday at 2 p.m. conducted by Rev. Pamela Gardner. Military Honors will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty House for Veterans, c/o EUMA, 1033 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2019