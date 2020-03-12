|
William H. McCracken, 85, of Waterford, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by beloved wife of 58 years, Mary A. McCracken, as well as his sisters, Jean Hubler and Louise Hay and his brother, Ken.
Born in Clearfield, Pa., he was the son of Harry and Viola Mansell McCracken.
He is survived by his brother, Sam McCracken, of Mansfield, Ohio, along with six children, Michael, Matthew (Kim), Kimberley, Corinne (David), Kevin, and Erin. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served in the Korean War, and a graduate of Gannon College, William retired from Port Erie Plastics in 1999. He enjoyed a happy life, and particularly loved woodworking—creating yard art, turning bowls and experimenting with creating new things with his lathe. He would often donate his work to fundraisers for Erie-area organizations.
Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Friday from 3-7 p.m. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Waterford Cemetery on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020