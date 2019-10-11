|
William H. Miller, 94, of Erie, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge.
He was born in Butler, Pa., on June 6, 1925, the son of the late William W. and Bertha L. Fleeger Miller.
Mr. Miller served in the U.S. Navy with the 3rd and 5th fleets in the Philippine, Iwo Jima and Okinawa Campaigns of WWII, and was at the surrender on September 2, 1945.
He was retired from the General Telephone Company, where he had worked in many management positions during his 38-year career, retiring in 1983.
He was a life member of the Erie Maennerchor Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Virginia M. Mittner Miller, his beloved wife of over 61 years, daughter, Karen E. Montagna, son, William E. Miller; and daughter-in-law, Linda Miller, and three brothers, Charles B. Miller, George R. Albert and Clarence G. Albert.
Mr. Miller is survived by one son, Robert C. Miller and his wife Debra, of Erie, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton West Lake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, on Monday, October 14th from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Davis officiating.
Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Mary's Home of Erie at Asbury Ridge, 4855 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.
