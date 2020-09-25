The Rev. William Howard Walker, Jr., 77, of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie. He was born in Chicago. on January 28, 1943, son of the late William Howard Walker, Sr. and Josephine Cacchione Walker.
Bill possessed an eternally curious mind. He loved learning and teaching. He graduated from Elmhurst College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, then earned a Master's Degree in Fisheries from Louisiana State University. He completed his formal education with a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Pittsburgh, specializing in Environmental Biology and a Master's Degree in Divinity from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
Bill was an ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church for 26 years, during which time he was pastor of the Sykesville Presbyterian Church in Wrightstown, New Jersey. One of his proudest accomplishments was the creation of the MANNA project, where volunteers picked up leftover fresh food from grocery stores, restaurants and farms and delivered them daily to food pantries and those in need in the Wrightstown area. MANNA served more than 1,000 people each week.
Bill lived to serve. His life was filled with good deeds to help others. He was honored to serve as a chaplain for the Fire and Police departments at Ground Zero in New York City after 9/11. Whether arranging community volunteer projects through his church, teaching business courses or playing Santa Claus at a senior citizen facility, Bill dedicated his life to improving other people's lives.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Judy Bramble Walker, preceded him in death.
Survivors include twin sons, Mark Walker of Erie, and Michael Walker of Mt. Arlington, New Jersey; one grandson, Owen Walker of Canal Winchester, Ohio; two sisters, Louise Aughnay of St. Charles, Illinois, and Paula Walker and her husband Lonn Hoklin of Tigard, Oregon; one brother, David Walker and his wife Ann, of Gainesville, Florida; and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday, September 26th, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local fire department.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.