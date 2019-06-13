|
William J. Albers, 67, of Erie, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born in Union City, Pa. on June 28, 1951, the son of the late Emery O. and Virginia Rose Albers.
William was raised in Spartansburg and attended Sparta High School, graduating in 1969.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1970 and served for three years before being honorably discharged. After his service, he attended Gannon for several years, working towards a career in counseling. He worked at Harborcreek Youth Services for 20+ years, helping many at-risk youths find paths back into society.
William was an avid knife collector, growing his private collection since childhood. He also greatly enjoyed reading about the history of the Old West.
He took great joy in caring for his family, especially his son, Derek - who while disabled - brought much unexpected joy and many new experiences to his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, of 31 years, Rosemarie H. Kosiorek Albers; his sister, Falisa J. Minnick; and his brother, Douglas Albers.
Survivors include his daughter, Katharine E. Kelly (Timothy R.), of Erie; his son, Derek E. Albers, of Erie; his brother, Jon Albers (Denise), of Spartansburg, Pa.; his brother-in-law, Rick Minnick, of Corry; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements are made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
Memorial contributions can be made to Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Foundation, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507 or to the Erie VA Medical Center, 135 E 38th St, Erie, PA 16504.
