William J. Cerrona
1932 - 2020
William J. Cerrona, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on May 14, 1932, son of the late Joseph and Cecelia (Sorze) Cerrona.

Bill graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1952. After school Bill served our country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army. He worked for A.O. Smith, the Boston Store, Arthur F. Schultz and for many years at John V. Schultz. During his working career he also served as a trustee for the General Teamsters Union.

He was a member at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. He was very active in sports and when he was young loved football and baseball, having played in the Glenwood League.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Hunter Tenney in 2014.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Frances Marie (Bang) Cerrona, and two sons Brian Tenney (Annemarie Harrington-Tenney) of Erie and Darren Tenney (Susan) of Florida, along with six grandchildren Parker, Skyler, Emma and Ryder Tenney, and also Andrew and Abbie Harrington. Bill is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), and are invited on Saturday, September 5th at 11:00 a.m. to attend the funeral mass at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2801 W. 6th St., Erie, PA 16505. A live-stream of the service can be viewed at http://www.stjudeapos.org/. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. CDC Guidelines will be observed.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2801 W. 6th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to Erie City Mission, 2064 W. 16th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church
