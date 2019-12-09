Home

William J. "Billy" Fisher


1959 - 2019
William J. "Billy" Fisher Obituary
William J. "Billy" Fisher, age 60, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Erie, March 5, 1959, he was a son of the late William J. Fisher, Sr., and Ann (Lepich) Fisher.

In his younger years, Billy enjoyed hunting & fishing, and playing the lottery.

He is survived by his brothers, Stephen Fisher (Connie) and Jimmy Fisher (Joanne); sisters, Mary Kay Kyle and Patty Curtis (David); long-time girlfriend, Barb Russo; and many nieces and nephews.

As per Billy's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St. is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 9, 2019
