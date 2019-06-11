|
|
William J. Flower, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, following a brief illness.
He was born in Donora, Pa., on August 2, 1938, the son of the late William J. and Anna V. Bartus Flower.
Bill graduated from East Detroit High School, class of 1956, received his Bachelor's Degree from Lawrence Technologies, Southview University of Michigan, and earned his Master's Degree in Engineering Science from Penn State University in 1975.
Bill worked as a mechanical design engineer for 41 years at General Electric in Erie, Pa.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynn Kopp Flowers, his brother-in-law, John Kopp, his nephew, Kevin Kopp and his niece, Kristi Kopp, and close family friend, Julie Baldwin.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 1022 Liberty Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 11, 2019