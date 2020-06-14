William J. Gindy Sr., age 83, of North East, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 following an extended illness.
He was born in Johnstown, Pa. on November 7, 1936, son of the late Terry and Helen Gindlesperger.
Bill worked at General Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1999. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Among many things, he was a car fanatic, and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, including his wife, whom he loved.
Bill is survived by his children and adoptive children, Randy Gindy (Brittni Collins) of North East, Jade Gindy (Turner Fosnaught) of New Castle, Jacob Gindy and Todd Gindy of Harborcreek, Larry Gindy of Cooperstown, Pa., William J. Gindy Jr. of Syracuse, N.Y., and Lisa Birkner of Harborcreek; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gindy.
The Gindy Family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to AseraCare Hospice, Sarah Reed Senior Living and Brevillier Village.
Private services will be held at a later date at the family's discretion. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.