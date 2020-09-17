William J. "Bill" Hammerman, Sr., age 95, of Erie, passed away at his residence, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born in Erie, on January 10, 1925 a son of the late Jesse and Catherine "Kate" (Schleicher) Hammerman.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a tile setter for many years for Erie Acoustical. Bill enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre and Pinochle. He was a member of many social clubs including the American Legion Post 771, Pulaski, Sunflower , CYS and Knights of St. George Clubs, VFW Post 470 and VFW Post 4789, but most especially he loved the family camp in Mayburg, Pa. on Route 666.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Violet Zewe.
Survivors include his children, Beth Hammerman and William J. Hammerman, Jr. (Lori), two brothers, Edward Hammerman and Jesse Hammerman (Marge), all of Erie. Six grandchildren, Jesse Schwartz (Nicole), Justin Hammerman, Jordan Hammerman (Jessica), Jennifer Zyniewicz, Mark Johnson, Jr., and Joshua Neimeic, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at noon officiated by Rev. Kristen Papson, Pastor of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. All COVID guidelines must be observed. Interment will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.