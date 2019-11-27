|
William J. Marucci, 77, of Mechanic St., Spartansburg, Pa., died Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 2, 1942, in Erie, Pa., a son of the late John and Lucy Miano Marucci.
Bill was raised and educated in Erie and graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1960. He then worked for the City of Erie Water Department and also owned and operated Frontier Pizza Shop. In 1976, he owned and operated Marucci's Restaurant in Erie. He ran the restaurant until he retired in 1999. He and his wife Carol then moved to Spartansburg and had a hobby farm raising alpacas.
He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Corry and enjoyed cooking for church functions. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Murphy.
Bill is survived by his wife, Carol A. DeFelice Marucci, whom he married on April 24, 1971 in Erie, Pa.; three sons, William Marucci and his wife Erin Connelly Marucci, John Marucci and his wife Lynnelle and Andrew Marucci and his wife Kristy all of Erie, Pa.; and a sister, Divie Youngberg and her husband Eric of Waterford, Pa.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, James Wasielewski, Giavonni Marucci, Angelique Marucci, Juliana Marucci, Andrew Marucci and Lauren Marucci; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and attend the funeral mass on Saturday at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 203 W. Washington St., Corry, Pa., at 11 a.m. Rev. D. G. Davis III will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hunt of a Lifetime, 6297 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.
