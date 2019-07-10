|
William J. Schaaf, age 72, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1946, to the late Will J. Schaaf and Mary Barber Schaaf.
Bill graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School and was a member of the Honor Society. He was a Pennsylvania Debate Champion in High School for two consecutive years. He also graduated from Georgetown University and the Dickinson School of Law. At Dickinson, he and his partner placed 3rd in the country in their National Moot Court Competition. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1968 to 1976, attaining the rank of Captain in the Field Artillery. He was a Law Clerk to the late Gerald J. Weber, United States District Court and he was a partner in the law film of Marsh, Spaeder, Baur, Spaeder & Schaaf, LLP for more than 48 years. He was a member of the Erie County and Pennsylvania Bar Associations. He served on the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Hearing Committee for 15 years. He was a past member of the Board of Directors of the Erie County Bar Association and served on numerous Bar Association Committees. He was a past member of the Board of Governors of the Kahkwa Club, having served as Secretary. He was a member of the Kahkwa Club and Pelican's Nest Golf Club in Bonita Springs, Florida. He enjoyed golfing at the Kahkwa Club for 45 years with Dr. George Dusckas, Dr. Mark Flitter, Dr. William Lamberton, Dr. Frank Theuerkauf, Bob Brown, James Cox, Frank Scalise and Paul Sieber. He made eagle on nine separate holes at Kahkwa but never had a hole-in-one. He was a principal in Polymer Molding, Inc., along with W. Patrick Delaney for almost 30 years and they never had a disagreement over running the operations of the business.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia J. Schaaf, and his children, Erin E. Robertson, (Alex) of Louisville, Colorado, and Molly M. Schaaf (Aaron) of Louisville, Colorado; three grandsons, Owen Robertson, Cedar Robertson and Willem Schaaf; his stepchildren, Shawn Seekings, (Kristin) and their four children, Logan, Christian, Isla and Killian of St. Cloud, Florida and Christopher Seekings (Michelle) of Punta Gorda, Florida. He is also survived by his faithful secretary of 38 years, Carol Totten, and his former wife, Constance Brown.
Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508 and are invited to attend a funeral mass Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2801 West 6th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Foundation, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA, 16507 or a .
