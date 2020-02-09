|
William J. "Bill" Sheldon, age 72, of Greenfield Twp., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Corry on June 7, 1947, son of the late Robert L. and Geraldine Burrows Sheldon.
Bill was a longtime member of Teamsters #397, retiring from A. Duchini, Inc. as a forklift operator. He was an avid collector of many items.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one brother, Craig Sheldon; and one sister, Melody Futrell. He is survived by five brothers, Robert C., Kelvin D. (Rose), Jeffrey Jon (Robin), Frank A. (Bridget), and David A. Sheldon (Ann Helms); and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m. conducted by Rev. Daniel Cass. Private interment will take place at Greenfield Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020